Woman gives birth in parking lot of Missouri fire station

FENTON, Mo. – A newborn baby entered the world much faster than his parents were expecting. Instead of a hospital, Bergandi and Zach Mcelwain delivered their child at a Missouri fire station.

The baby was the couple’s third child, so they thought they knew what to expect.

Bergandi said during her first two pregnancies, she was in labor between eight and 12 hours, so she assumed she had some time, according to KTVI. About an hour after her contractions started, Bergandi and Zach started driving to the hospital.

Right when they were about to get onto the highway, Bergandi said her water broke and she knew the baby wasn’t far behind.

Zach could see the baby’s head, knew they weren’t going to make it to the hospital, and sped to a fire station about a mile away.

Zach banged on the fire station doors. With the help of firefighters and paramedics, Zach helped to deliver his son.

“We think he’s going to be fast and furious and I already have a couple of those at home, so I was planning on this to be my calm and collected and sobering child, but I have a feeling he might not be that,” said Bergandi.

The couple is very thankful for the firefighters and paramedics that helped deliver their baby.