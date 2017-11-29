Thieves use sledgehammer in smash and grab robbery at Alderwood Mall (video)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Surveillance video from a Tuesday afternoon smash and grab robbery inside the Alderwood Mall is shocking, but it's actually an increasing sight in jewelry stores nationwide.

The Jewelers' Security Alliance says, there was 62 jewelry store smash and grabs nationwide last year. Most of them were at a mall on a Tuesday, with the most common time of 10 a.m.

On Tuesday in Lynnwood, police say, two men wearing all black smashed a display case with a sledgehammer and stole several watches at Ben Bridge Jeweler.

The mall was briefly locked down as police searched for the suspects, but they got away.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Another smash and grab robbery happened last weekend at the Ben Bridge store at the Bellevue Square Mall.

Police are now looking into whether the two incidents might be related.