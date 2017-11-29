× The ‘Hawk House’ in Kirkland returns

KIRKLAND, Wash. — An annual Christmas tradition in Kirkland is back. We’re talking, of course, about the “Hawk House.”

The home in the 11000 block of NE 100th Street has drawn both excitement and neighborhood complaints. This year the homeowners have a permit.

“It’s just doing something nice for everybody and I’m hoping with the permit it will be nice for all the neighbors because I know traffic is a big issue,” said homeowner Anthony Mish.

The display will be up until January 1, 2018.

The lights will be on every night until then, but they’ll be no music Monday and Tuesday.

Mish said he started assembling the display November 1, working 14-hours a day sometimes through the night to make this all happen.