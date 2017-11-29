× Spirit Airlines adds 4 flights from Seattle

SEATTLE — Spirit Airlines says it will begin seasonal service from Seattle to Chicago, Dallas, Miami and Minneapolis starting next year.

The Seattle Times reports the low-cost, low-service air carrier made the announcement Wednesday.

Spirit touts inexpensive basic fares, with passengers paying additional fees for anything extra, including bags, seat assignments, and snacks. It declares that its planes are “light on legroom” because they pack in more seats in order to offer the lower fares.

Flights will begin in April.