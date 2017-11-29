× Several injured after Bellingham bus jumps curb

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials say three people suffered minor injuries when a bus jumped a curb in Bellingham, drove onto a sidewalk and crashed through a glass and metal enclosure for waiting passengers.

The Bellingham Herald reports the Whatcom Transportation Authority bus jumped the curb Wednesday morning at its Cordata Station.

WTA spokeswoman Maureen McCarthy said officials are investigating what happened and why.

Bellingham Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Hewett says firefighters evaluated two passengers and two bystanders and took two people to a hospital. He said other firefighters shut off the electricity and natural gas lines that supply the structure.

McCarthy says there was fairly significant damage to the bus and the shelters on the concourse.