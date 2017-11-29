× Missing: Jennifer Enyart jumped from car in Tacoma and disappeared

TACOMA — Jennifer Enyart has been missing since 2000.

The 16-year-old ran away from home in Spokane to Seattle where police picked her up for prostitution. Her parents came and picked her up on Sept. 21, 2000 and then headed south to Tacoma.

“She ended up jumping out of their car at a gas station in Tacoma and they have not seen her since,” Tacoma Police Det. Lindsey Wade said.

Jennifer didn’t actually have any ties to Tacoma which makes her disappearance even more mysterious.

“How did she get to Seattle in the first place from Spokane? Was she working with other girls? Did she have a pimp,” Wade asked.

Answers to these questions can help find out what happened to her.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Those are the questions we don't know the answers to but we would like to," Det. Wade said.

Carrie Gordon, the Washington State Patrol's Missing and Unidentified Person's Unit Program Manger, says a story like Jennifer's is all too common.

"It hovers right around 1,800 missing persons statewide at any given time," Gordon said. "A large proportion of those numbers are runaway juveniles."

Around 146 women are currently missing in Pierce County. Police continue to search, and hope they can put the pieces together for each disappearance, including Jennifer's. "How did she get to Seattle in the first place from Spokane?"

"We are going into the backgrounds of missing females from Pierce county that were living these high risk lifestyles to see if we can make connections with some of their associates," Gordon said.

Jennifer is considered a missing or kidnapped person with evidence of foul play. She was born on Feb. 20, 1984. She is white, 5'3" and weighed 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She was last last seen at the corner of 56th and Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

If you have any information that can help locate her, call Tacoma Police or the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 1-800-543-5678 or email them at MUPU@WSP.WA.GOV