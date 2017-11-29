× Missing: Danielle Mouton’s relatively recent disappearance has loved ones holding onto hope

TACOMA — Danielle Mouton lived a high-risk lifestyle. She was involved in prostitution and drugs when she disappeared from Tacoma in 2010 at the age of 24.

But she also had a young daughter. Her family is holding out hope that someone in the area remembers Danielle, and can help bring her home.

“It’s likely that some of the people who knew her, and she was pretty well known in the downtown area, likely someone might have their memories intact and might be willing to come forward with information,” Tacoma Police Detective Lindsey Wade said.

Danielle was homeless, but frequented the Nativity House and other day shelters. She was well-known in Tacoma.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police don't have a description of anyone she was last seen with. They believe foul play may be involved.

"The fact that she's been gone for over seven years, we suspect something bad happened to her," Det. Wade said.

Danielle is missing or kidnapped with evidence of foul play. She was born on Sept. 13, 1985. She is black, 5'5" and weighted 150 pounds at the time of her disappearance.

Police encourage anyone who has seen Danielle, or has some clues to her disappearance, to come forward.

If you have any information that can help locate her, call Tacoma Police or the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 1-800-543-5678 or email them at MUPU@WSP.WA.GOV

More than 18,000 people are currently reported missing in Washington