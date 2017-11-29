3 hurt when SUV crashes into Kirkland apartment building

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Three people were hurt Wednesday when an SUV crashed through the side of a Kirkland apartment.

Kirkland police and paramedics were called around noon to the building on 5th Ave. just north of Central Way.

City officials said three people were hurt. Medics took one person who was inside the apartment to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. Two people who were inside the SUV were taken to Evergreen Hospital.

Officials also said significant structural damage was done to the building. A total of five units were damaged and had to be evacuated.

It was unclear what caused the driver of the Honda Pilot to crash into the building.