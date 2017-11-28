When will it rain next?

SEATTLE — During the rainy season, you have to really enjoy the dry breaks. Starting tonight and all day Wednesday will be one of those “dry breaks.”

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says the Puget Sound region will be mostly dry for the next 36 hours, but rain will return Thursday with passing showers Friday through Sunday.

“There will be a few breaks each day so please get outside during these dry periods. Wednesday will be dry and Thursday night for the Sounders victory will be dry too,” Kelley said. Thursday during the day will be wet.

The most noteworthy part of the 7-day forecast is how chilly it’ll be. Kelley says for the next 5 days you should expect lows in the 30s and highs near 48 degrees.

“That means the passes will stay snowy through Sunday,” Kelley explained.

For everyone in the lowlands, that also means you might be using your ice scraper in the morning.

Very cold tonight since it will clear out overnight. Expect to use your ice scrapers Wednesday morning!! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/La6eCdsonU — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) November 29, 2017

There is good news. We will likely not see river flooding like we saw last weekend.

“Since it will be cold, I’m not expecting any new river flooding as most of the moisture stays as snow up in the mountains,” Kelley said.

Kelley calls the extended forecast an early Christmas gift, adding the region looks dry Monday through Friday of next week.