Vancouver oil train terminal meeting

On November 28th, the Washington Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) will hold a public meeting, followed by a public vote, on Tesoro Savage, LLC’s proposed Vancouver Energy Terminal.

Tesoro Savage wants to build a terminal at the Port of Vancouver that can ship up to 360 barrels of crude oil per day to refineries. Opponents say adding all those extra oil trains to the region increases the risk of a dangerous crash, derailment, or spill.

The EFSEC will hold a public meeting and vote Tuesday on what to tell Governor Jay Inslee about the project. The council’s recommendation is due November 30th. The meeting is open to the public, but there will not be time for public comment.

WHAT: EFSEC Council Public Meeting, Recommendation to the Governor

WHEN: November 28, 2017, 1:00 PM – 5PM

WHERE: John B Cherberg Building, Capitol Campus, Senate Hearing Room #4

304 15th Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98501