× Several people hit in string of drive-by paintball shootings in Seattle

SEATTLE — Several people were hit by paintballs in a series of drive-by shootings last week around Seattle.

Nobody was seriously hurt, but Seattle police say several people were struck with paintballs the night of Nov. 21.

In one incident, dispatchers were called around 7:00 p.m. to Wilson Ave. S. after a woman was struck in the head with an orange paintball. She told officers that she was walking with her parents when someone drove by and shot the paintball. It struck the left side of her face and caused severe swelling.

As the officer was talking to the victim, police received a report that paintballs had been fired at another vehicle near S. Oregon St. and 35th Ave. S.

Just a few hours later, a man smoking a cigarette on 13th Ave. said a car drove by and shot him with a paintball in the leg. He told officers he heard a small pop and then felt the shot. The officer said he could have been seriously hurt if hit in the face.

Even later that night several more calls came in, according to a police report. One person was hit in the arm while waiting at a bus stop at S. Alaska St. and Rainier Ave. S.

At least six reports were taken that night. Several of the witnesses said the paintball shots were fired from a red car, possibly a crossover or a sedan.