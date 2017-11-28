× Durkan sworn in as Seattle’s mayor: ‘We will have differences with our President’

SEATTLE (AP) — The first woman mayor since the 1920s has taken the helm in the booming progressive city of Seattle.

Ninety-one years after the city elected Bertha Knight Landes as mayor, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan was sworn in Tuesday at an Ethiopian community center.

Durkan vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump in her first remarks as mayor.

“Our challenges don’t just come from within Seattle,” she said. “We know that sometimes, building this more just and equitable society means we will have differences with our president.

“The people of Seattle will not be bullied, and we will not be told what to do. We’re not spoiling for a fight, but we will not back down from what we know is right.”

Durkan beat out urban planner Carey Moon for the position with 56.3 percent of the vote in the Nov. 7 general election.

She took the oath of office as election results were certified instead of in January because former Mayor Ed Murray resigned in September amid accusations by five men of sexual abuse.

Durkan will lead the city as it deals with the benefits and drawbacks of an economy that is thriving for some but not others as e-commerce giant Amazon expands.

"We will be a government - and I will be a mayor - not of City Hall, but of the people," she said. "We will make sure that we listen to your ideas, to your concerns, and to your hopes and dreams."