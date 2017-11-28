× Seattle school-bus drivers announce they’ll go on a one-day strike Wednesday

SEATTLE – Seattle’s school bus drivers announced they’ll be going on a one-day strike on Wednesday.

The strike means there will be no yellow bus service in Seattle School District.

A spokesperson for Teamsters 174 said more than 400 drivers will participate. About 12,000 students ride buses in the district.

The union had been in negotiations with First Student over what it called “an inferior medical plan” and retirement benefits.

Seattle School District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Q13 News. Information provided on the district’s website in advance of a possible strike said school will proceed as scheduled, and any absences as a result of the strike will not be excused.

The district suggested creating alternate plans such as carpools, “walking school buses” with neighbors and classmates, or public transportation. The district said principals are working on plans to help supervise students after school when possible, but that parents should notify the school of any delays or changes in a child’s pickup routine.

The union said it was striking to send a message, in hopes of avoiding a long-term strike.

