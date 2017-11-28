× Seahawks will wear specially designed cleats Sunday to raise money for charity

RENTON, Wash. – Michael Bennet wanted to honor the military.

Duane Brown has a passion for diabetes research.

Doug Baldwin feels empowered to help kids in his hometown through a youth-sports association.

The Seattle Seahawks will get a chance to sport some flashy shoes while helping a wide variety of charities when they participate in the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” imitative during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many of the players and coach Pete Carroll had shoes specially designed to represent a charity of their choice. The players will sign the shoes after the game, and they’ll then be auctioned off on the Seahawks’ website.

In Bennett’s case, it’s another opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to those who’ve served in the military during a season in which he’s sat during the national anthem before most games in protest of racial inequality in the U.S. He chose to support the national League of POW/MIA Families.

“I chose this charity to honor military members who serve and those who make the ultimate sacrifice for freedom,” Bennett said. “I want to honor what they have done.”

Here's why some of the other players chose their specific charity.