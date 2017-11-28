× Seahawks’ only morning game of the season gets pushed to afternoon

SEATTLE – The NFL just took away your only chance for Seahawks and eggs this season.

Seattle’s only morning kickoff of the season was changed Tuesday, meaning the Seahawks will now play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:25 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.

It’s not the first time Seattle’s had no 10 a.m. games, but it does appear to be the first time they’ve had no morning games at all, according to the team’s digital media reporter, John Boyle.

Update, it appears my initial research was wrong. Looks like the #Seahawks had zero 10 am PT games in 1981, but a couple of 11 am games (that used to be a thing). One site had Seattle's opener at Cincy at 10 am PT, but apparently it was at Noon PT. https://t.co/qV9kpBePLD — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 28, 2017

The game will still be televised on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX, with our Gameday postgame show to follow at 5 p.m.

The Jaguars fell to second place in the AFC South after a 27-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. They play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, while the Seahawks will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.