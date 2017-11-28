Microsoft announces major expansion at Redmond campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. -- Microsoft is planning the most drastic change to their Redmond campus since 2006. The company says the expansion marks a commitment to their employees, the community, and the entire Puget Sound.

The campus in Redmond is set to expand with 18 new buildings, creating an additional 2.5 million square feet of office space.

When all is said and done, Microsoft President Brad Smith says 6.7 million square feet would have been renovated on the campus creating 2,500 construction jobs.

Smith says the expansion will have several new features including a two-acre open plaza for events, sports facilities, walking trails, modernized and open workspaces, a retail store, and a new pedestrian and cycling bridge over State Route 520.

"We want to create a campus that creates the best workplace we can envision for our employees, where they can be creative, where they can learn and collaborate with each other, where they can create technology that moves forward for our customers," explains Smith.

The new additions will also be environmentally friendly. Microsoft says it will help in the design of energy-smart buildings. They have already contributed more than $33-million toward the construction of a Sound Transit Station in Redmond.

"We only have one headquarters. This is it, the Puget Sound is our home," Smith added

Microsoft did not disclose how much total they are spending on the expansion.