High winds, possible landslides threaten Western Washington

EVERETT, Wash. -- Western Washington is on the watch for high winds and potential landslides.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory north of Seattle in Mount Vernon and Bellingham, as well as in San Juan County and along the north and central parts of the coast.

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott said the strongest winds were expected overnight into Tuesday morning.

Traffic expert Adam Gehrke was tracking a busy morning commute on Q13 News This Morning. Adam said Tacoma traffic was getting slammed by weather, construction and collisions.

NB I-5 Just north of 56th, this collision appears to be on the right, maybe into the right lane. pic.twitter.com/cD2G1b2LmX — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) November 28, 2017

There may be falling trees and limbs and power outages with wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour. This damage is not expected to be widespread like the windstorm earlier this month that knocked out power to more than 170,000.

Q13 News Meteorologist Walter Kelley said the Cascade Mountains could receive between one and three feet of snow this week.

The same area is also being warned about landslide and flooding threats that remain elevated after weeks of heavy rain.

Meteorologists said more rain could trigger landslides in the Puget Sound area.