Alderwood Mall briefly locked down after smash and grab

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Alderwood Mall was evacuated after a theft at a jewelry store inside the mall Tuesday evening.

Lynnwood police say employees at the Ben Bridge Jeweler reported a smash and grab theft about 5:32 p.m.

Authorities say at least two suspects entered the store and one smashed a display cabinet with what was described as a large device similar to a sledgehammer.

The suspects then stole several watches.

No employees or bystanders were injured.

Police say the suspects fled out of the north side of the mall.

An extensive area check was conducted, but the suspects have not been found.

Both suspects were described as black men wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynnwood Police Department at (425) 670-5600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).