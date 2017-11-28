× 52-year-old man shot outside Des Moines apartment complex

DES MOINES, Wash. — A man was shot Tuesday night in a parking lot at the Newport Apartment complex at 23641 20th Ave S.

Des Moines police say when officers arrived they found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police are looking for the gunman and detectives are investigating the shooting.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.