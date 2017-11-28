52-year-old man shot outside Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Wash. — A man was shot Tuesday night in a parking lot at the Newport Apartment complex at 23641 20th Ave S.
Des Moines police say when officers arrived they found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.
Police are looking for the gunman and detectives are investigating the shooting.
We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.
47.388921 -122.309521