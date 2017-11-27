× WSP cracks down on DUI drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol made numerous DUI arrest during the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

In District (2) which covers King County, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said they arrested 74 drivers between Wednesday to Saturday.

WSP deployed it’s Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) during the holiday weekend.

The MIDU is a self-contained 36-foot motorhome that has been retrofitted as a mobile DUI processing center and incident command post. The motorhome is equipped with three breath testing instruments, two temporary holding cells, three computer work stations, an incident command computer terminal, a dispatcher console with wireless access to WSP dispatch centers and a microwave downlink tower for real time broadcasts from WSP aircraft.

Additional troopers and other law enforcement agencies were in full force on the roads. Trooper Johnson said 54 people were arrested in just one night, between Friday and Saturday.

A spokesperson for WSP District (1) which includes Pierce and Thurston County, reports 40 DUI arrest were made between Thursday morning and Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says numbers for other counties were not immediately available.