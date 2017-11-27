× Why is the Great Wheel red?

SEATTLE — The Seattle Great Wheel will be lit red Monday in honor of The Salvation Army.

This week kicks off the annual Salvation Army holiday fundraising season. Bell ringers and red kettles will be set up throughout the city.

Over the weekend, CenturyLink Field, Key Arena, and the PEMCO building were also lit red in honor of the Salvation Army.

Donations to The Salvation Army funds programs in Puget Sound which provide food, shelter, youth programs, disaster relief, domestic violence aid, and addiction recovery.

