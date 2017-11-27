Washington man killed when deer crashes through windshield

SAGLE, Idaho — Law enforcement officials say a Washington state man was killed Sunday afternoon when a deer that had been struck by another car crashed through his windshield on a northern Idaho road.

The Idaho State Police said in a news release that 70-year-old Charles Jungblom of Davenport, Washington was in the front passenger seat of his 2008 Chrysler Town and Country when the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 95 near Sagle, Idaho. Jungblom’s wife, Arliene Jungblom, was driving the van.

The Idaho State Police statement says 68-year-old David Bannister of Sagle was heading northbound on the highway when his vehicle struck a deer, launching it into the windshield of the Jungblom’s van. The impact with the deer fatally injured Charles Jungblom.