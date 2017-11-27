Get severe weather notifications, traffic alerts: Download our free news, weather apps

Trump makes ‘Pocahontas’ crack at event honoring Navajo code talkers

Posted 12:01 PM, November 27, 2017, by

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden at the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CNN) — President Donald Trump, during an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers Monday, referenced his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, “Pocahontas,” a label he has long used about the Massachusetts Democrat.

“I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said. “Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time … longer than you — they call her Pocahontas!”

Trump did not name Warren.