South Kitsap High School evacuated after bomb threat

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Students were sent home on Monday after a bomb threat to South Kitsap High School. Officials said everyone was safe.

According to district officials, the high school was evacuated around 8:00 a.m.

Police were searching the school to make sure it was safe for students to return on Tuesday.

During the evacuation students did not have time to grab their coats. Since the sweep would take some time, school officials decided to cancel classes for the day and send students home.

It's unclear if this threat was related to a threat to the safety of students and staff earlier this month.

12:00 p.m. South Kitsap High School is in lockdown after administrators received a threat to staff and student safety. Law enforcement is onsite and investigating. All students are safe. More information will be posted when available. — SK School District (@SouthKitsapSD) November 16, 2017

