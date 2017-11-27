Jenny Durkan to sign two executive orders on first day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE-- Jenny Durkan is about to take charge of Seattle. On Tuesday, she'll be sworn into office sometime after 3 p.m. and share her vision for the City at events in Rainier Beach, West Seattle, the Chinatown-International District, Phinney Ridge, and Lake City.

Durkan's office says she will sign two executive orders tomorrow.

One dealing with rent vouchers and housing affordability.

The other dealing with race and social justice.

“Throughout the campaign, I emphasized we must tackle our challenges and seize opportunities as One City," Durkan said in a statement.

"Starting on my first day in office, I want everyone to be a part of creating meaningful change for our City. It will take all of us working together to build a progressive, innovative and inclusive city for the next generation. I know we are up to not just meeting our toughest challenges like homelessness and housing, but to build and create the opportunities that will continue to make Seattle the great City we love."

Durkan is Seattle's first lesbian mayor and the first female mayor in nearly 90 years.