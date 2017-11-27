× Hisashi Iwakuma agrees to minor league deal with Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma has agreed to a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners and will report to major league spring training.

The deal announced Monday keeps Iwakuma with the only organization he has pitched for in the majors.

Iwakuma, 36, managed just six starts last season due to shoulder problems that caused him to go on the disabled list in May and setbacks during his recovery. He was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA. Iwakuma had right shoulder debridement surgery on Sept. 27 and is expected to start throwing in late February or early March.

Iwakuma has spent six seasons with the Mariners and has a career mark of 63-39 with a 3.42 ERA during his time in Seattle.