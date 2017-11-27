High winds, possible landslides threaten Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. — Western Washington is on the watch for high winds and potential landslides.

The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings in Skagit and Whatcom counties, as well as in San Juan County and along the north and central parts of the coast.

The strongest winds will likely hit late Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning.

There may be falling trees and limbs and power outages with wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour. The weather service also says the Cascade Mountains in that area could receive between one and three feet of snow.

High winds up North late tonight. Gusts above 45 for the Bellingham area! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ozgu6icwjB — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) November 27, 2017

The same area is also being warned about landslide and flooding threats that remain elevated after weeks of heavy rain.

The weather service said more rain expected Monday night could trigger landslides in the Puget Sound area.