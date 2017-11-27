Fan of “Portlandia?” Adopt this puppy named Carrie Brownstein #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. -- If you love to cuddle up and watch Netflix, we found the puppy for you!

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Carrie Brownstein find a home in the Pacific Northwest, just like on the TV show!

As you might have guessed by her name, Carrie is named after the actress in the TV series 'Portlandia.' She's the last of her litter at Motley Zoo Rescue in Redmond. Her brother Fred Armisen has already been adopted!

Carrie is an 11-month-old terrier mix. Folks at the rescue tell us Carrie has a huge heart after everything she has been through in her short life. Before she came to the rescue she suffered some type of trauma to her back and hips.

"When she runs she kinda drags her legs a little bit and she kinda walks ya know like a little bit like a low rider," Carolyn Stovall, a licensed technician at the rescue, said. "Her back end is a little bit lower than the front end, but she can get around. She goes running, swimming hiking, she does all kinds of things just like a normal puppy does."

Little Carrie loves hiking, but isn't the best at pacing herself, so she might need you to bring along a backpack she can hang out in when she gets tired. She loves playing with other dogs, does well with cats, but is slightly afraid of younger children.

Carrie is crate trained, but that trauma she suffered early in life means you'll have to be more patient about her potty training. Sometimes when she gets excited, she'll have an accident.

"Her brain is, what we say, potty trained. She knows she needs to go outside, but her body doesn't always follow direction," Stovall said. "It's not all the time, but it does happen."

Carrie is a super sweet playful little girl looking for the right family. If you're interested in adopting Carrie click here or email adopt@motleyzoo.org.