‘Big Bad Santa’ from NW competing for ‘World’s Strongest Man’ title

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) — If you’ve ever wondered how Santa Claus is able to carry his massive bag of toys, it turns out Saint Nick is very, very strong.

Albie Mushaney is not the run of the mill Kris Kringle. The Salem Santa is competing for the title of “World’s Strongest Man” and will head to North Carolina next month for the Worlds Strongest Man Masters event.

Albie goes all out with his “jolly and jacked” approach, with his training partner even dressing like an elf. He has also developed a big online following with his videos, which have even been picked up by ESPN.

He also has launched Operation Big Bad Santa, raising money to buy Christmas presents for the children of wounded veterans.

Albie, along with his crew from the Polar XPress Strongman Team, is hosting a charity deadlifting contest December 9 at Max Fitness.

Joe V. recently stopped by to get a preview of Albie’s workout and learn how he is preparing for his upcoming competition.

To find more on Albie, follow his Facebook page at Facebook.com/OperationBigBadSanta or follow him on Instagram at @BigBad.Santa.