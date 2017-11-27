‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after he allegedly shot his child’s mother in Kent bar

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are looking for a man who fled a bar in Kent after shooting a woman he was in a relationship with.

Joseph Anthony Lasseson, 28, is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5’10 and weighs 210 pounds. Police say if you see him, call 911.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on his whereabouts. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone or submit the info at www.P3Tips.com. It is guaranteed to be anonymous .

“We’re a family like every other family in America, we’re normal, we joke around, we have moments when were angry with each other,” said Rodney Chaplin, father of the 23-year-old woman who was shot by Lassason.

A normal family who says they never imagined domestic violence would be a part of their lives.

“That type of domestic violence shouldn’t be happening, it blows my mind that it could happen to my sister, in a crowded bar in the middle of the day,” said Leigh Chaplin, the brother of the 23-year-old woman.

Kent police say Lasseson and the 23-year-old woman met at Gator’s Sports Bar and Grill in Kent on November 18. Some kind of argument happened and Lasseson pulled out a gun and shot her in the stomach.

Surveillance video caught the incident on camera. Lasseson is wearing a white T-shirt, reached for a gun, holds it to the woman’s neck then stomach and she off of her chair. Kent police say he tried to give aid to her then left in a Nissan Altima with two other women.

“He is a violent offender. He has a big history of assault, order violations, and domestic violence incidents. This guy is a bad guy,” said detective Melanie Robinson with Kent Police.

Police say they have no leads on Lasseson. He is armed and dangerous and they consider him a danger to the public.

“We really want to find him. He’s still at large, and she was critically injured thankfully doing much better at this point but the wound was pretty significant,” said Robinson.

The woman’s family say she and Lasseson have a two-year-old son together and have been in a relationship on and off for a few years.

“It’s been a constant domestic battle between the both of them back and forth,” said Chaplin.

The family says the 23-year-old was recently dealing with some personal struggles but going back to school and getting her life on track.

Her father says his message to other families would be to say something if you suspect domestic violence.

“When you don’t talk about it, when there’s no communication shared, you’re blinded when these things happen,” said Chaplin.

Kent police have a $500,000 warrant out for his arrest. They believe Lasseson is mentally unstable and a public danger and urge anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Lasseson's criminal history includes 4 felony convictions. Two are for domestic violence order violations, one for witness tampering and one for possession of stolen property in the first degree.

He has 13 gross misdemeanor convictions, three of which are for assault, three for domestic violence court order violation and harassment.

Prosecutor's have charged Lasseson with assault in the first degree, felony violation of a no contact order, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

