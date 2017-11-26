× Washington waging war against invasive ivy

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Noxious Weed Control Board says Snohomish County is one of the most ivy-infested areas in the state.

The Herald reports the board is seeking the public’s help in collecting ivy samples for a study. The board is asking people to bag and mail in one to two stems from their property, along with location information.

Board education specialist Wendy DesCamp says the results of the study will be used to drive policy recommendations.

DesCamp says she hopes the study will help the board discover which type of ivy is most problematic, and help support stopping the sale of those plants.

DesCamp says more than 50 samples have arrived so far from throughout Western Washington. Researchers are hoping to see more before the Dec. 15 deadline.