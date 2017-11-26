Texas stray dogs get new life in PNW for Thanksgiving

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Volunteers at PAWS in Lynnwood spent their Thanksgiving driving 50 hours from San Antonio, Texas and back to give 18 homeless dogs a new life in the Pacific Northwest.

Organizers say many of the dogs had been found on the streets of Texas as strays.

The 18 dogs are undergoing health and behavior assessments, but some Texas Thanksgiving Dogs are expected to be up for adoption Monday, November 27.

For more information about PAWS and their pet adoption program, click here.