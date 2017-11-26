Bring on the Eagles! Seahawks sink Niners as they enter season’s nastiest stretch

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Bring on the hard part.

The Seattle Seahawks pasted one of the weakest teams in the NFL on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, running over the San Francisco 49ers 24-13 to give themselves some much-needed momentum as they enter the toughest part of their schedule.

The Seahawks will now potentially face three division leaders in three weeks, as they head home to play the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles, then hit the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars – who led the AFC South heading into Sunday’s games – before returning home to face the L.A. Rams, who lead the NFC West.

How did they do it? The short answer is, a little of this and a little of that.

Russell Wilson had a solid outing that grew more impressive as the day rolled along, accounting for all three Seattle touchdowns. He completed 20 of 34 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while running seven times for 25 yards and another touchdown.

Jimmy Graham continued the nice little tear he’s been on, catching three passes for 34 yards and his eighth touchdown of the season – a franchise record for tight ends. It was also his 16th touchdown as a Seahawk, setting a career franchise record for tight ends.

Paul Richardson had four very nice catches – all four were for first downs – for 70 yards.

Eddie Lacy had one of the more productive days he’s had in Seattle, picking up 46 yards on the ground – though it did take him 17 carries to do so. Lacy also had three catches for 15 yards.

And, as always, there was the defense. Bobby Wagner in particular had a standout game, racking up eight tackles and an interception as he continues what looks a lot like a solid campaign to be the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. He now has 100 tackles on the season, a milestone he’s reached every year of his career.

The Seahawks’ game against the Eagles next weekend is their final primetime game of the year, a 5:30 kickoff at CenturyLink Field. Philadelphia beat Chicago on Sunday, 31-3.