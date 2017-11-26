LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – This might be the week see what kind of team the Seattle Seahawks will be as they head down the final stretch of the season.

The Seahawks (6-4) will get a chance to play their weakest NFC West rival on the road as they look to bounce back from two tough losses in three games and fight their way back into the playoff hunt against the San Francisco 49ers 1-9) at Levi Stadium.

Last time the teams met, the Seahawks scratched out a 12-9 victory at CenturyLink Field. They’ll benefit from the return of Luke Joeckel to the offensive line, but will be without corner back Shaq Griffin, who’s still recovering from a concussion he suffered last week in a loss to Atlanta.

