× Kent police investigate deadly shooting, suspect on the run

KENT — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in what appears to be a drug deal gone bad, according to police.

Officials said they responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots on the 13100 block of Southeast 261st Place. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said there was a dispute between the victim and someone who left the area before police arrived. No description of the suspect has been released.

Officials are still interviewing witnesses and following up on credible leads in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808.