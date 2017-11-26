Kent man wanted in fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend arrested in Oregon
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 22-year-old man wanted for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Federal Way Friday night has been arrested in Oregon.
The suspect from Kent was taken into custody early Sunday.
The vehicle he was driving matched the description of a car involved in a Federal Way shooting.
Federal Way police detectives are working through extradition processes to return the suspect to King County where he will face murder charges.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near a strip mall at 1st AVE S and SW 330th St.
The victim was also 22 years old.
Police say the victim and the suspect used to be boyfriend and girlfriend.
