× Kent man wanted in fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend arrested in Oregon

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 22-year-old man wanted for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Federal Way Friday night has been arrested in Oregon.

The suspect from Kent was taken into custody early Sunday.

The vehicle he was driving matched the description of a car involved in a Federal Way shooting.

Federal Way police detectives are working through extradition processes to return the suspect to King County where he will face murder charges.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near a strip mall at 1st AVE S and SW 330th St.

The victim was also 22 years old.

Police say the victim and the suspect used to be boyfriend and girlfriend.