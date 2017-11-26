14 uniquely themed Christmas trees on display Monday at the Westin

SEATTLE — Fourteen of the region’s finest interior designers and decorators spent Sunday decorating holiday trees to be auctioned at Providence O’Christmas Trees Gala Dinner & Auction.

Each tree has a unique theme including, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All,” and “Quintessential Christmas,” among others.

The free public view of these trees is on Monday, November 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the The Westin Seattle.

Followed by the Silver Bells Luncheon on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the O’Christmas Trees Gala Dinner & Auction on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Each tree design takes months to plan and involves elaborate materials and a complex decorating process.

The event is in its 33rd year. Last year, $1.57 million was raised to help those in need through healthcare, housing and hospice.

