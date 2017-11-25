× Pete Carroll: Do not underestimate the 49ers

SEATTLE — The last time the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers met Seattle squeaked by with 12 to 9 at CenturyLink Field.

Now the teams are meeting again as the 49ers come off their first win of the season.

Q13 FOX’s Michelle Ludtka met with Coach Pete Carroll ahead of Sunday’s game.

What did you take away from Monday’s game against the Falcons?

The biggest thing is the heart of this team. They will not stop fighting. Tyler Lockett’s performance was built around the great guys blocking for him. It was a really well-done scheme. Just a lot of good production on offense. We moved the ball a lot up and down the field, and I thought we got a little better.

What’s it like seeing the veteran players interact with the rookies?

For the most part, these guys are naturally positioned as mentors. Sherman, Cliff, and Kam — those guys have been around a lot and they’ve helped these guys grow. So their voices are important. And they may be more important than you might think. Them, their presence being there, the reminders, the pats on the back, the messages they are passing. It’s important to have those guys around.

How different is the dynamic between player-to-player conversation over a player-to-coach?

In our setting, I think the guys really complement because we are on the same page. Seeing through the eyes of the player is really valuable. Really when you respect that person.

How do you handle changes in the players’ routines?

You really have to have a sense of flexibility to adjust. It helps that we’ve been through so many of these kinds of turnarounds. Our players can tell the guys who haven’t been with us, what to expect and how we do it. We think we’ve been on it, but you do have to be ready to adapt. It is a challenge particularly this one because we want to honor and respect Thanksgiving with the families and the kids and all that kind of stuff. It puts a burden on the coaches, really, because they have to work around those hours.

What’s the most obvious difference, injuries aside, from the last time the Seahawks played the 49ers?

We’ve been challenged in so many different ways on the road and at home. We’ve had some big-time challenges to come back in games and hold leads at times. All of that strengths us and we are better for it. On the other side, the 49ers are expanding. They have a head coach that has a lot of offense in him and a lot of stuff that he does that we really regard highly.