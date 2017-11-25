× 110th Apple Cup: Will UW Spoil WSU’s Season?

SEATTLE — No. 13 Washington State can reach the team’s first Pac-12 title game by beating No. 17 Washington in the 110th Apple Cup.

This is only the seventh time in the history of the Apple Cup that both teams are ranked in the top 25.

The Cougars would be crowned the North Division champions with a win. If WSU loses, Stanford would win the division and move on to the Pac-12 title game.

Washington State has had big wins against USC, Stanford and Boise State this season and wants to continue building it’s resume.

Senior Quarterback Luke Falk has set several Pac-12 passing records, but has not won an Apple Cup.

History is not on the Cougars side, the team has lost four straight to the Huskies and have not won in Seattle since 2007.

UW is coming off a dramatic win against Utah and can finish the regular season off on the right note.

Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen is 3-0 against WSU and Washington State Head Coach Mike Leach is 1-4 vs. UW.

Washington leads the series 71-32-6.