Shed falls into Skagit River after water erodes almost 100 feet of land

LYMAN, Wash. -- Flood waters from the Skagit River finally destroyed a shed Friday night after the building spent most of the day dangling over the river in the town of Lyman.

A second shed is in danger.

Skagit County officials have formally requested assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect buildings in Lyman, citing that water main, fiber optics, and power lines are at risk if the erosion continues.

The Shop we've been monitoring all day near Lyman has fallen into the #Skagit River pic.twitter.com/y8oD8cAP2z — Breaking Skagit (@BreakingSkagit) November 25, 2017

The Skagit County Sheriff's office had been monitoring the situation since Thursday after water rushing down the Skagit River began to erode the property.

The homeowner said the fast moving water ate almost a hundred feet of his land and took a full 1,000-gallon propane tank downstream.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.