Seattle family finds large snake in their toilet

SEATTLE — A large snake was removed from a Lake City apartment complex Friday to the amazement of the family who lived there.

The family called 911 after their young daughter discovered the snake in their toilet.

Seattle police say officers worked with the family and apartment complex residents to remove the snake and keep it safe until an employee from the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society could come get it.

At this time, police do not know the snake’s owner or how it got in the toilet.

If you recognize the snake as yours, please make a report by calling 206 625-5011.