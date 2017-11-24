× Police: 22-year-old woman shot, killed by estranged boyfriend in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday in Federal Way.

The suspect is also 22 years old and said to be the victim’s estranged boyfriend.

He is not in police custody and patrol officers and detectives are actively searching for him.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near a strip mall at 1st AVE S and SW 330th St.

Police say the woman was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.