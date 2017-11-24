Help ID tagger who targeted Seattle Police vehicle

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Surveillance video from inside a marked Seattle Police traffic enforcement car shows a man spray painting graffiti on the vehicle.

This was on November 14th on Blanchard St., where the officer parked to attend some training.

Detectives say he sprayed the letters ‘SOC’ all over the back of the car. They don’t know what that stands for, or whether it’s just his tag.

Detectives are hoping someone can identify him.

"He almost looks like he's contented, like, ‘I got one back on these guys!’ Well, I got news for you. We're looking for you and you’re going to be charged with vandalism and we're going to find you,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

He’s wearing a Seahawks knit hat, blue hoodie and is smoking a cigarette.

If you can identify him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.