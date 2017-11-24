Help ID armed cell phone store robbers

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify two armed robbers who held up a cell phone store

The suspect with the Adidas hoodie hat it cinched up, but you can see his nose and mouth.

Both suspects wore latex gloves and did their best to cover their faces.

They robbed the store on S. Graham St. in south Seattle on Monday around 10:40am.

“The first one in front pulls a weapon. You are going to get a good look at the fact that his hand is extended with a weapon in hand. You actually see him take his hand, puts it on the back of the victim’s neck and what you don’t hear he’s telling them, “Put your hands behind your head and stay still.’ It’s obvious this guy is a take-control-type of individual,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “If you watch the video, they are in no rush. They take cash. They take some of the change, but mostly they are going after cell phones. I think these guys are pros, so to speak and they are out there committing robberies. This may be their first of many.”

Police say both suspects are black, in their 20's and around 5’8”.

Suspect #1 has a thin build and was wearing a black and white Adidas hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect #2 has a thin build and a black hoodie with a small Nike logo on the left chest area and grey athletic pants with a white stripe down the side. He was carrying a black backpack.

If you can identify either of these armed robbers, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.