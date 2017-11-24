Grandma who accidentally invited stranger to Thanksgiving dinner makes it a tradition

Get severe weather alerts, track the forecast hour-by-hour: Download our free news & weather apps
Last year, a Mesa, Arizona grandmother accidentally invited the wrong teen to come to her Thanksgiving dinner. Wanda Dench thought she was text messaging her grandson, but she was really messaging 17-year-old Jamal Hinton.

Jamal came and had Thanksgiving with Wanda and her family.

 

This year, Wanda turned the mix-up into a tradition asking her “honorary grandson” to dinner.

Jamal didn’t hesitate.

“She was so nice and welcoming last year, I said I would be there,” Jamal told KPNX, after eating Thanksgiving at Wanda’s home for the second year in a row.

Wanda followed up by saying, “I do believe there are no accidents in life.” Adding, “he always has an open invite to our house for Thanksgiving.”

