‘Distract and Grab’ crooks: Help ID suspects seen stealing from ‘mom and pop’ store

A ‘mom and pop’ business needs your help stopping a crew of prolific crooks suspected of stealing from their clothing store — stuffing some of the items down their pants — and even swiping a bracelet that supports breast cancer.

The owner of Envy on N. 26th St. in Tacoma’s Proctor District thinks the same suspects have hit twice by using sneaky ‘distract and grab’ tactics. “While the cashier was being distracted the females were actually loading up bags with merchandise from the store,” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Loretta Cool. “When the cashier went to contact them, to see if they needed any help, provide customer service, the male actually stole items from the store. When the cashier came back to assist the male again and the two females proceeded to take more items. They all three left separately, but rapidly from the store with over $1,000 worth of merchandise in their possession.”

Detectives think they've hit other boutique-type stores in the area.

Envy’s owner, Shannon Thompson, says the thieves are a threat to her worker's sense of security -- and her business' bottom line. "It hurts very, very much and my employee was so distraught, because she just started here, she didn't know all the signs and she was afraid she would confront them and accuse them wrongfully.”

We get a really good look at the male suspect. Detectives think he's Asian/Pacific Islander, around 40 years old and wore a bright safety vest.

The dark haired woman is believed to be white, 20 to 25 years old, around 5’6” and 110 pounds, with a straight ponytail/mullet-type hairdo.

Detectives think the third suspect, the blonde woman wearing a sweatshirt with the word "supply" on it, is 20 to 25 years old, 5’7” and weighs around 135 pounds.

If you can tell Tacoma detectives their names, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.