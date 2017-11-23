× Thousands to protest during tree lighting in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Thousands of Black Lives Matter demonstrators could hit the streets in downtown Seattle Friday, during the annual Macy’s Starlighting & Fireworks Show.

About 10,000 people said they are interested in attending the protest, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The group’s message is to stop racism, white nationalists and white supremacists. Adding that “police are still acting on their racist intent and murdering people of color and getting away.”

Protests during the Holiday Tree Lighting aren’t new in Seattle.

In 2014, five people were arrested and the musical performance on the balcony of Westlake Mall was interrupted.

In 2015, two people were arrested during what was mostly a peaceful protest.

In 2016, thousands of protesters rallied in Westlake during the day, then marched to Pine Street. No arrests were made.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is expecting about 20,000 people to attend the 27th annual My Macy's Holiday Parade. That begins at 9 a.m. at 7th Ave and Pine St, and travels south on 5th Ave to University St and north on 4th to Pine St.

About 15,000 people are expected to attend the Holiday Tree Lighting, which begins at 4 p.m. on Pine St between 4th and 5th Avenues.