Police arrest 16-year-old boy on suspicion of rape

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities in Washington state arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of raping a jogger.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Yakima City Police Department says a 19-year-old woman told police she was jogging Wednesday when a man attacked and raped her. The suspect ran off after the attack, and the woman ran to a parking lot at a nearby park for help.

Police say she was treated and released from a local hospital.

Authorities say an officer spotted someone matching the suspect’s description near Kiwanis Park and detained him.

The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of second-degree rape.