Kinder Joy coming to the U.S. for Black Friday

The European chocolate treats loved by kids and expats alike has crossed the pond! Kinder Joy is officially in America.

Kinder Joy is anticipated to hit Walmart shelves by Black Friday and will be sold for $1.34. It will be sold exclusively at Walmart for the holiday season before expanding to other retailers in January 2018, the company said.

The Kinder Surprise eggs are technically banned in the U.S. by the FDA and the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Surprise eggs launched in 2001 have two individually packaged halves – one that contains a toy and the other that has chocolate cream, two crispy wafer balls and a small spoon.

The FDA considers the toy and candy combination a choking hazard.

The new American friendly chocolate is called the Kinder Joy. According to the company, one half is all candy and the other half is all toy.

The authentic eggs are produced by Italian candymaker Ferrero.

Ferrero sells 3.5 billion Kinder Surprise eggs each year, and they’re most popular in Russia, Germany and the U.K. Kinder Joy is most popular in India, China and Korea.

Despite the FDA ban, Kinder Surprise eggs, or knock-offs, are already widely available in the U.S. thanks to a black market.