Bear family enjoys Thanksgiving dinner on Woodinville patio (video)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODINVILLE, Wash. -- A mother bear and her cubs enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner on a patio in Woodinville today.

Ron Beuslinch said the bears ate a pumpkin and some plants in their backyard for about 20-25 minutes before heavy rains came and they left.

He said the littlest cub even put its paws on the window and stared at them.

This isn't the first time the mama and her two cubs have visited this patio.

Beuslinch said the bear family played in their backyard last spring and last September three bears knocked over a 4-foot tall carved tree stump.